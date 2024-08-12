Growth and new jobs on the horizon as ‘creative powerhouse’ formed by merger

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A merger is set to create an industry powerhouse after two leading businesses joined forces.

DPS Digital has merged with sister-firm Intervino to create a new brand – IV Creative – amid plans to expand into the international market.

Launched in 2012, DPS Digital has rapidly grown into one of the UK’s leading print specialists, providing services for major brands including Moonpig.

IV Creative's new leadership team

Formed 18 years ago, Intervino boasts a dazzling portfolio of clients – including Doritos, Coca-Cola, and Diageo – for whom the innovative company has provided personalised packaging, gifting and fulfillment services.

Both brands have won plaudits for their creativity, with the pair nominated this year in the Innovation of the Year category in the prestigious Print Week Awards, and IV Creative’s Chief Operating Officer Helen Smith hopes the merger will help the business fulfil its “immense potential”.

“Both DPS Digital and Intervino are success stories, and I believe this merger will only lead to more success and growth,” she said.

“Our long-term goal for IV Creative is to expand further into the international market and offer our services globally, and we hope that growth could bring about new employment opportunities for the area.

“IV Creative has immense potential and this merger will help us to unleash it.”

Having started above a shop with a team of just three, DPS Digital currently employs almost 100 staff at the firm’s base in Sleaford Business Park.

The merger will bolster the firm’s diverse leadership team, which is split equally between males and females.

Among the key appointments is Amy Lennox, who previously served as Intervino’s Chief Executive Officer and a recently nominated finalist in the National Business Women’s Awards.

She will now take on the role of IV Creative’s Group CEO following the rebrand. This will see technology, staff, and processes integrated as part of a streamlined approach that will ultimately lead to more financial benefits – and more services.

“With both companies providing complementary services, the merger made perfect sense to us and it is just the latest stage of the incredible transformation in this business during the last few years.”

“We’ve developed an enviable workplace culture and invested heavily in training, safety and technology – such as state-of-the-art printing equipment - so that we remain at the industry’s forefront. We plan to dominate the global personalisation, print, and gifting space by continuing to partner with some of the biggest brands and businesses in the World. We want to attract top talent to work in our dynamic, fast-paced and exciting business.”