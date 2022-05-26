‘Growth and success’ for Crowders Nurseries with success at top awards

The Crowders team with Michaela Strachen (far right) at the awards.

Crowders Nurseries won ‘Trade Nursery of the Year’ at the ProLandscaper Business Awards at the East Wintergarden in London’s Canary Wharf.

Crowders were presented with their award by TV presenter Michaela Strachan.

James Carter, Crowders’ commercial director, said: “Not only is this a fantastic achievement for the whole Crowders team, but it is the second year in a row we have managed to achieve this prestigious award – supporting our growth and success.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our loyal customers for their continued support, especially through the most recent challenging years.”