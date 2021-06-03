Gym owner to host women's safety seminar

Feel Good Studio director Ryan Gray.

Feel Good Studio will be holding a free ladies self defence seminar coming up at their gym, located at Fairfield Industrial Estate, Belvoir Way, on Saturday (June 5) with celebrity bodyguard Dene Josham, in a bid to help women to spot potential dangers.

Rather than a physical self defence class, the seminar aims to show women what potential dangers to look out for in certain scenarios and how to react, as well as telling them their legal rights within the law and what equipment they can carry.

Gym director Ryan Grey said that this seminar was especially important in light of the arrest of Daniel Boulton who was arrested on Tuesday after his 26-year-old ex-partner Bethany Vincent and her son Darren Henson were stabbed to death in High Holme Road. An off-duty police officer was also stabbed.

He said: "It's important in light of recent events, and it's always good to remind people of how to be safe.

"You don't have to be fit to do this, it's for everyone of all ages and all are welcome."

The seminar will be held from 11am to 12noon. Place numbers are limited due to social distancing guidelines.