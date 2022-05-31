Hagworthingham designer creates gown worn at Tom Gun: Maverick premier

Designer Sanyukta Shrestha (left) with A-List actress Yasmina El Abd.

Sustainable fashion designer Sanyukta Shrestha attended the Top Gun: Maverick premier on May 19 with Egyptian-Swiss actress Yasmina El Abd, who wore one of Sanyukta’s gowns.

The actress and designer rubbed shoulders with Maverick himself Tom Cruise, as well as his A-list co-stars,

HRH Prince William The Duke of Cambridge and HRH Catherine The Duchess of Cambridge on the red carpet.

Yasmina wore a yellow Sanyukta Shrestha gown to the premier, made from organic hemp and bamboo, hand-weaved in Nepal.

Yasmina shared her love of her gown with her 234,000 Instagram followers and commented:

“I felt like a princess wearing your beautiful sustainable creation Sanyukta! Your brand is the living proof that we can enjoy the finest things in life while empowering others and staying kind to our planet! Your warmth and generosity are something else! Love you. ”

Recent winner of PETA Vegan Luxury Wedding Award 2021, and a new mum, Sanyukta also sported her own design, a black sustainable vegan gown during this Gala Red Carpet.

She wrote in her Instagram of the event: “What an incredible evening @tomcruise TOP GUN MAVERICK UK Royal Premiere RED CARPET last night. I am wearing Rilian gown in Black from Vegan Dream collection made from the luxurious sustainable handmade bamboo and vegan silk fibres which I felt so comfortable and skin soothing.

"Specially after the post-partum recovery I had to make sure that I wear something soothing for my new-born daughter to cuddle and feed straight away before and after the event.”

Sanyukta Shrestha gowns have been worn by several celebrities, including Victoria’s Secret supermodel

Candice Swanepoel American girl-band Fifth Harmony and The Soprano’s Natalie Coyle.