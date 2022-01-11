‘Hands-on’ Boston nursing home manager honoured at regional level

Recognised at the regional level, Shirley Woods, of Boston's Westfield Nursing Home.

Shirley Woods, of Westfield Nursing Home, in Sleaford Road, has been ‘Highly Commended’ in the 2021 Great British Care Awards for the East Midlands region.

Shirley has been the home manager at the site, part of the Country Court group, since September 2020.

She was nominated in the Registered Manager category.

Helen Richmond, operations director at Country Court, said the team there was ‘delighted’ with Shirley’s ‘Highly Commended’ award.

“Shirley is a fantastic manager. She is very hands-on and leads her team by example,” she said. “She always has the best interests of the residents at heart which is everything we ask for in a home manager.”

The regional awards ceremony was held at the East Midlands Conference Centre, in Nottingham, in November of last year.

Judges said: “Shirley’s background is broad and varied – having started her career in the NHS. In talking with her, it’s apparent that she is passionate about delivering high quality care.