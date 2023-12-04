'Hardest working personal injury solicitor' in East of England promoted to partner

The largest law firm in Lincolnshire and East Yorkshire has promoted two home-grown lawyers to partner, increasing the support available to individuals suffering from catastrophic injuries and employers experiencing commercial fraud.

After a combined 32 years of experience practising law at Wilkin Chapman, Nick Shaw and James Kinnaird have been promoted to partners at the leading regional law firm.

Both men are credited by name in the recently launched UK Legal 500 2024 - a leading directory widely recognised as a de facto list of the best law firms.

In the rankings for 2023 and 2024, of which Wilkin Chapman is recognised in sixteen separate categories, Nick Shaw is described as “the hardest working personal injury solicitor in the East of England”. Similarly, they describe James Kinnaird as a “technically brilliant commercial litigation lawyer.”

L-R James Kinnaird, senior partner Andrew Hoult and Nick Shaw

Both solicitors joined Wilkin Chapman straight out of school and were fully supported by the firm throughout their part-time studies, while also working full-time roles, to qualify as chartered legal executives and ultimately become solicitors.

Nick Shaw joined Wilkin Chapman in 2006 after graduating from Lincoln College. He has spent the last 17 years working at the firm’s Lincoln office, gaining practical experience and being supported in undertaking specialist qualifications to further his career. Nick said:

“I’m very proud and excited to be taking on the role of partner at Wilkin Chapman’s personal injury and clinical negligence department in Lincoln.

“Whether it’s the UK’s hardworking military personnel or our agricultural workers - which is recognised as one of the most statistically dangerous industries in the UK by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) - I look forward to furthering the firm’s important work supporting people with life-changing, catastrophic injuries in these incredibly dangerous areas.”

“I haven’t taken the most conventional path to become a partner, but Wilkin Chapman has nurtured me from day one. It has encouraged me to learn as I earn, instead of going to university. I’ve been hands-on, experiencing the law and its evolution in real-time

“This to me proves that there really are no barriers to what you can achieve - if you have the right support and the right mentality.”

James Kinnaird joined Wilkin Chapman in 2008 and has spent 15 years building his knowledge of commercial litigation to support businesses across the country. He said:

“I’m thrilled to be accepting the position of partner in Wilkin Chapman’s commercial dispute resolution team at our Lincoln office. I look forward to continuing to support businesses, directors, and shareholders when they get into disputes with other businesses or internally with each other. On his high court employment specialism, James said: “whether companies are struggling with the misuse of their confidential information, a breach of restrictive covenants or unlawful team moves (a team of employees resigning to work for a competitor), I’m here to provide critical support for this niche area of law.”

Senior partner, Andrew Holt said: “This is a huge personal achievement for them both. Nick and James are what you might call ‘home-grown lawyers’, having trained and worked in the firm to reach this position. We saw their potential, supported their career progression and we’re delighted they are joining the partnership.”