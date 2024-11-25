Hatch a plan with the Hatchery: Lincoln’s newest meeting venue
Nestled next to the A46 at Thorpe-on-the-Hill, close to the Lincoln Golf Centre & Lincoln Water Park is the Hatchery, a place where woodland meets workspace.
Lincoln’s newest meeting space for hire, hatched this month, a woodland-inspired, meeting space, and certainly a room with a view. Overlooking the scenic views of two water ski lakes, this picturesque spot has the perfect ambience to hatch a plan.
Offering escapism from city life, the Hatchery is available as a part of full day rental. Perfect for businesses in search of a meeting space, or teams that want to escape the office for a planning day, with plenty of blue space to boot.
The location provides ample parking and easy access to the A46 Lincoln bypass, tea, and coffee-making facilities, and WIFI; the neighbouring Boathouse café can provide sandwich and cake platters for those wanting to make a day of it.
The Hatchery is an idea hatched by Cock-a-doodle-doo Marketing. More than an amazing workspace. Every month Cock-a-doodle-doo who themselves hatched only 5 years ago, during the Covid-19 pandemic will host marketing masterclasses to help fellow businesses to hatch their own ideas.
Cock-a-doodle-doo is an example of outside of the box thinking, a creative business that came out of crisis, a specialist in marketing for sports, leisure, health and culture, the marketing agency serves a national client base, from its woodland location, showing that some of the best ideas come from rural Lincolnshire!
Emma Rouse, Managing Director, Cockadoodledoo Marketing, and the Hatchery said: “In the hatchery we hope to provide business owners and community groups with the blue space to progress a plan. The natural surroundings create a sense of calm, and although surrounded by trees, the Hatchery can really help a team to get together and see the wood from the trees.”
Looking for space for a business meeting or somewhere for a team to incubate a new idea or two. The Hatchery is here.