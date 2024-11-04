Heated dome for popular Jubilee Park to extend fitness classes through the winter

A state-of-the-art dome is to be installed at Jubilee Park in Woodhall Spa to meet a growing demand for its fitness classes.

The popular park has plans for new fitness studios as part of a second phase of redevelopment at the ten-acre site which will also include new toilets.

But rocketing building costs for the work, as well as squeezes on available grants and funding, mean it’s likely to take longer than expected to raise the necessary money.

Therefore, the insulated and heated dome, manufactured by the Nuneaton-based company TruDomes, is seen as a viable, interim alternative.

What the new TruDome at Jubilee Park will look like, both on the inside (left) and on the outside.

"The TruDome structure is a fast, cost-effective and sustainable way of ensuring our growing membership has all-year access to our popular exercise and lifestyle classes, whatever the weather,” said Linzi Elliott, the park’s chief executive officer.

"It has a life-expectancy of ten to 15 years, but it can easily be repurposed once the new, permanent structures in phase two of our development are open.”

Phase one of Jubilee Park’s project, which featured an all-year-round fitness suite, refurbished changing rooms and a reception area, was completed in 2020.

Outdoor exercise classes were introduced during the pandemic and quickly took off. They are open to all as a pay-as-you-go option, as well as forming part of the membership package that also covers use of the park’s modern gym and outdoor, heated swimming pool.

Linzi Elliott, the chief executive officer of Jubilee Park in Woodhall Spa.

Classes are often fully booked, so the dome will fulfil the park’s ambition to add indoor ones that can be extended through the winter.

Current classes range from yoga and ‘body blitz’ workouts to circuit-training and chair-based exercises and fitness for active senior people.

“All reports on the nation’s health point to the need to to keep people fit, active and out of hospital to relieve the over-stretched NHS,” added Linzi.

"Relieving chronic physical conditions is an aim too, while the social side of classes is also proving a boost to mental wellbeing.”

Jubilee Park has gone from strength to strength since it was taken over by a community charity ten years ago. ‘Health and healing for all’ is its philosophy, and its outdoor pool, which remains open during November, continues to thrive.

Membership has quadrupled, with fees from members helping to provide a sustainable financial future for the park, which receives no public funding.

