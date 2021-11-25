Help shape new Sleaford Festival plans for 2022

The Hub in Sleaford. EMN-211125-154949001

The Sleaford Festival is being described as a celebration of creativity and culture across the town, bringing people back to the high street, to public spaces and helping Sleaford to “build back better” from the pandemic.

The Welcome Back Fund is providing councils across England a share of £56 million from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) to support the safe return to high streets and help town centres recover from the pandemic. This funding

builds on the £50 million Reopening High Street Safely Fund (RHSSF) allocated to councils in 2020 and forms part of the wider support government is providing to communities and businesses.

The authorities want Sleaford Festival to be a fantastic town-wide celebration event and they are inviting the public to work with them to make this an event to remember.

Anyone interested is encouraged to join them us for an open evening to explore and create the themes and ideas that will take shape as Sleaford Festival 2022.

It will be taking place on Tuesday, November 30 from 5.15pm-7.15pm at The Hub in Navigation Yard, Sleaford.

To help with planning, email [email protected] if you intend to go along.

The government funding was designed to be used by councils to:

○ Boost the look and feel of their high streets by investing in street planting, parks, green spaces and seating areas to make high streets as beautiful and welcoming as possible

○ Run publicity campaigns and prepare to hold events like street markets and festivals to support local businesses

○ Install signage and floor markings to encourage social distancing and safety