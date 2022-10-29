Hit (and environmentally friendly) partnership between Boston coffee shop and market garden project

The Greenhouse Coffee Shop's Pumpkin soup (which sold out on Friday).

Since opening in February, The Greenhouse Coffee Shop, in Church Street, has been using items from Boston Market Garden.

This is an urban farm project that has been under development off Spilsby Road.

Run by a neighbour of The Greenhouse Coffee Shop’s owners (Daniel Revell-Wiseman and husband Lee), it has been supplying individuals, market traders and food businesses with produce (learn more at its Instagram page).

For The Greenhouse Coffee Shop, the partnership has meant it has been able to offer not just seasonal treats to customers, but also cut down on its food miles – the distance a food item is transported from producer to consumer. Among the most recent additions to the menu from it was pumpkin soup, but this sold out on Friday.

Advertisement