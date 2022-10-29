Hit (and environmentally friendly) partnership between Boston coffee shop and market garden project
An environmentally friendly partnership between an independent coffee shop in Boston and a market garden in the town has continued into autumn.
Since opening in February, The Greenhouse Coffee Shop, in Church Street, has been using items from Boston Market Garden.
This is an urban farm project that has been under development off Spilsby Road.
Run by a neighbour of The Greenhouse Coffee Shop’s owners (Daniel Revell-Wiseman and husband Lee), it has been supplying individuals, market traders and food businesses with produce (learn more at its Instagram page).
For The Greenhouse Coffee Shop, the partnership has meant it has been able to offer not just seasonal treats to customers, but also cut down on its food miles – the distance a food item is transported from producer to consumer. Among the most recent additions to the menu from it was pumpkin soup, but this sold out on Friday.
"We have been working in collaboration with Boston Market Garden to create homemade soups, which means that the ingredients are sourced less than one food mile from the shop and in lots of instances are picked and delivered to the table the same morning,” Daniel said. “So far leak and potato has been a hit.”