Holbeach Meadows Care Home rated ‘Outstanding’ in first ever CQC inspection
The 66-bed home, which provides residential, respite, palliative and dementia care, achieved Outstanding in the key areas of Caring, Effective, and Well-Led, and Good in Safe and Responsive — resulting in an overall Outstanding rating.
The CQC praised the home for its exceptional leadership, compassionate culture, and person-centred approach that empowers residents to live with dignity, choice, and independence.
Inspectors described Holbeach Meadows as “a vibrant, nurturing place where people can truly thrive,” highlighting that peoples experiences of the home were “overwhelmingly positive” and residents felt “safe, respected, and genuinely cared for.”
The report also highlighted that the home “demonstrated a strong commitment to listening, responding and continuously improving.”
Feedback from residents and families featured heavily in the CQC report, with many describing Holbeach Meadows as “warm, welcoming, and family-like.”
One resident said: “I feel safe here, I just do. Nothing worries me and the staff are here to look out for me.”
Another added: “We have a good laugh together when they help me. They always knock before they come in, which means a lot. It feels like my home.”
A family member commented:
“When we looked around homes, Holbeach Meadows just shone above the rest. It’s welcoming, warm, and feels like a hotel. The staff have been exceptional from day one and treat Mum with such kindness and respect.”
Another relative said: “Holbeach Meadows is an exceptional place. Staff went beyond the normal, the expected, they went the extra mile and did it all with a smile.”
Inspectors also praised the home’s creative approach to wellbeing, with activities including pet therapy, cinema screenings, reminiscence sessions, and adedicated sensory room to support relaxation and emotional health.
Home Manager Gemma Woodcock said she was “over the moon” with the result.
She added, “We are absolutely thrilled to have achieved an Outstanding rating — especially at our very first inspection. This recognition is a reflection of the passion, dedication, and teamwork that goes into everything we do here.
“Our goal has always been to create a home where people can live with dignity, independence, and joy — and where families feel truly part of our community. I’m incredibly proud of our team and what this means for the people of Holbeach. It shows that outstanding care is right here at Holbeach Meadows.”
Holbeach Meadows Care Home supports adults of all ages, including those living with dementia, sensory impairments, physical disabilities, and mental health conditions.