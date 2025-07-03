Holiday Inn Express Grimsby celebrates 10 years of hospitality

This week marks a major milestone for Holiday Inn Express Grimsby, as the hotel celebrates 10 years of delivering exceptional hospitality.

Since opening in 2015, the 80-room hotel, located on Wellowgate, has welcomed more than 250,000 guests, becoming preferred choice for on-the-go business travellers and leisure visitors to the vibrant coastal town.

To mark the anniversary, the hotel is hosting a week of team and community activities, including a seaside-themed event celebration, a team quiz and a charity raffle. In true Grimsby spirit, staff are also collecting food donations to support the local food bank as part of their community give-back-day.

Hotel Manager Kyle Danby, who joined the team as a Food & Beverage Assistant on opening day, now leads the team. Reflecting on the journey, he said:

“It’s been an incredible journey watching this hotel grow from the ground up, quite literally. I’ve had the privilege of seeing the team come together over the years to create something truly special. This anniversary isn’t just about a building, it’s about the people who make it come alive every day, from our dedicated staff to our loyal guests who make these place feel like home.”

Giving back has always been core to the team’s culture. Over the years they have proudly supported local and national causes, including Mind and The Health Tree Foundation. The team’s efforts have taken many creative - and at times colourful - forms. From charity 5k runs and waxing, to sponsored silences, and even a tutu-clad aerobics class.

After a decade of service, the hotel remains committed to its promise of simple, smart travel, offering a great night’s sleep, free Wi-Fi, and warm, genuine hospitality every time.