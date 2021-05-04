Holiday park in Skegness prepares to unveil £540k refurbishment of caravans and hotel

£540k has been spent on new caravans and the refurbishment of accommodation at Southview Holiday Centre.

Parkdean resorts have installed new caravans at Southview Holiday Park and refurbished 27 rooms in its hotel, as part of a £70 million investment in its business nationwide.

The Southview hotel now includes Penthouse suites, while the park will also benefit from a spacious new caravan, as well as fourteen upgraded caravans to replace existing accommodation.

Parkdean Resorts employs more than 230 staff in season at Southview, and the Park is currently hiring for a number of seasonal roles across sales, food and beverage, and housekeeping.

The company expects to hire 6,500 seasonal staff for summer 2021, and anybody interested in applying for a job should visit Parkdean’s jobs website to view all vacancies.

Parkdean Resorts is the UK’s largest operator of caravan, lodge, cabin, glamping and camping holiday resorts, and was named Best UK Family Holiday Company, and Best UK Holiday Parks and Lodges Company at the British Travel Awards 2020, the UK’s biggest opinion poll for travel and tourism in the country.

During a challenging 2020 – particularly for places like Skegness where the local economy is heavily reliant on tourism – Parkdean topped all furlough payments up to 100% during lockdowns, donated tens of thousands of pounds worth of provisions to local food banks, and provided free accommodation for more than 100 NHS key workers at four holiday parks. In response to increased demand for staycations last summer, once lockdown lifted, the company hired record numbers of seasonal staff, and will recruit more seasonal workers this year as it prepares to bounce back again for the holiday season.

Steve Richards, Chief Executive of Parkdean Resorts, said: “Despite the most challenging of years, we’re continuing to invest in our parks, creating an even better experience for holidaymakers and holiday home owners in 2021.

"With industry-leading COVID-safe standards, we’re looking forward to welcoming people back safely, to enjoy everything our parks, and the surrounding areas, have to offer. We know how reliant the local economy is on tourism, and we’re confident that we can help the region recover by welcoming holidaymakers to enjoy a well-deserved staycation in Lincolnshire.”