Holistic salon scoops triple at regional beauty awards

Award-winners - Lorna O'Sullivan and Christine Massey of Nellie Taylor Holistics in Heckington. EMN-210810-164037001

A small village beauty salon team has walked away with a trio of medals at a prestigious regional industry awards.

Nellie Taylor Holistics have only been operating for a couple of years out of the old post office in Heckington, but on the first time of entering have picked up a silver for Beauty Salon of the Year 2021 in the East Midlands section of the annual British Hair and Beauty Awards.

Owner Christine Massey also gained a bronze award for Massage Therapist of the Year and colleague Lorna O’Sullivan won a bronze for Beauty Therapist of the Year.

Christine said: “It is a big deal. We are a relatively new salon having only been open a little over a year at the time of the first Covid lockdown. We are a small village salon with two staff up against a lot of larger, established salons.”

They were just beginning to make a name for themselves when lockdown first hit, but came out of it stronger, also becoming a training salon, said Christine. “We focussed the salon and decided what we wanted to achieve and do better.”

The two women were judged on website profile, customer reviews, received a mystery caller and shopper. They provided a portfolio of services, with photos and video.