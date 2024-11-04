Home for adults with learning disabilities praised for “exceptional” service and “excellent” care

A Lincolnshire care home has achieved its second ‘Outstanding’ rating

A specialist residential care home for adults with learning disabilities has been rated ‘Outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) for the second time in a row.

The Old Vicarage, located in Stallingborough in Lincolnshire, has been praised for “performing exceptionally well” and achieving “excellent outcomes” for the individuals it supports.

It is one of 11 homes run by Home From Home Care, one of the country’s most innovative care providers for adults with learning disabilities and autism. Founded in 2004, the organisation is seen as a pioneer within the care sector thanks to its culture of innovation, dynamism, empowerment and empathy, as well as the unique technology that supports its team.

The Old Vicarage kitchen

Inspectors noted that the service supported individuals to live as full a life as possible and that relatives were extremely happy with the care their family members received.

Colleagues were recognised for working in an “extremely positive person centred way”, showing compassion and dignity and supporting individuals with kindness and respect.

The report also highlighted how individuals’ “independence and life goals were regularly reviewed to ensure people lived meaningful lives” and their “right to choice and control over their everyday life were supported.”

Managing Director of Home From Home Care, Jo Hurley, said:

“We’re very proud to have received another Outstanding rating at The Old Vicarage and are so pleased that the CQC has recognised the work our colleagues do.

“We pride ourselves on providing high quality, dynamic care through our values of transparency, collaborative working, purpose and belonging, creative solutions, and just culture.

“This is clearly evident in the report, highlighting how our colleagues have ‘an exceptionally positive attitude towards the people they support’ and there are ‘excellent processes in place to support positive outcomes’ for each individual.

“We truly are a care provider unlike any other and this is testament to that - a big well done to all our colleagues at The Old Vicarage.”

The Old Vicarage bathroom

The Old Vicarage is located on Church Lane in Stallingborough, North-East Lincolnshire and is home to 14 individuals with learning disabilities, autism and complex physical and mental health.

10 individuals live in the main house and four individuals live in The Mews Cottages, which are single person homes located in the grounds, offering a pathway service as individuals develop their independent living skills.