Homebuilder boosts preschool’s family fun day in Lincolnshire

Leading housing developer David Wilson Homes has sponsored a family fun day to raise funds for a charity-run preschool in Corby Glen.

David Wilson Homes has donated £200 in support of Corby Glen Preschool’s Family Fun Day in June, which was used to hire a bouncy castle that was enjoyed by local children and their families.

The event hosted fun for the whole family at the Ron Dawson Memorial Hall and invited the local community to enjoy a day filled with a variety of activities, from face painting to football-themed games.

Additionally, families were able to enjoy a selection of sweet treats, from ice cream and cakes, as well as freshly cooked barbecue food.

Corby Glen Preschool Family Fun Day

Charlotte Mead, Treasurer for Corby Glen Preschool Committee, said: “We were thrilled to receive such a kind donation from David Wilson Homes. The bouncy castle was a huge draw for families choosing to come and spend the day at the event and this contribution has had a significant impact on our fundraising.

“Funds raised from the day will be used towards making improvements to the outside play garden at the Ron Dawson Memorial Hall, enabling all children at the setting to have a safe and usable play area all year round. We are so excited to begin on this, so thanks again to the team at David Wilson Homes.”

Following the exciting event, David Wilson Homes – which is building new homes close to Corby Glen Preschool at its development Pastures Place – has also made a donation of mini footballs to the preschool’s children in spirit of the European Championships.

John Reddington, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “As a responsible homebuilder, we make an effort to contribute to the local communities which surround our homes, and we believe in the importance of supporting young people and local educational institutions.

A typical street scene at David Wilson Homes’ Pastures Place development

“We are honoured to be able to contribute to Corby Glen Preschool, and we are thrilled that the children enjoyed the event – particularly the bouncy castle.

“We are fortunate to be able to continue our relationship with the preschool and we hope to work with them more in the future.”

David Wilson Homes’ Pastures Place development is home to a selection of three and four bedroom homes, all varying in style and layout to appeal to a range of house-hunters.

Residents at Pastures Place benefit from its semi-rural location, that provides a peaceful retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life. The development features plenty of open green space and a children’s play area, perfectly tucked away in Lincolnshire’s countryside.

