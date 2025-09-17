Hopes of reopening historic pub fade after new planning application

The Marquis of Granby pub on the corner of Millgate and High Street in Wellingore. Photo: Google Streetview

A village pub which was once ‘the hub of the community’ is unlikely to ever reopen after plans to convert it into housing were revealed.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Marquis de Granby in Wellingore has been closed for several years, and efforts to find a new landlord have failed.

The Grade II-listed pub near Sleaford dates back to the mid-to-late 18th century.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An application has been made by Mr J Hilton to convert the pub space, which has been stripped out, into two new properties.

Planning documents say: “The premises are no longer capable of sustaining a public house use.

“Multiple operators have failed, the building has been stripped of essential infrastructure, and no interest has been secured despite extended marketing.”

It says there would be a “sensitive conversion” of a deteriorating building, which would “deliver two modest dwellings, reinstates the character of the building, and ensures its long-term viable use”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pub, on the corner of Millgate and High Street in the village, also has three bedrooms which function as a B&B, which would be unaffected.

It was placed up for auction last year with a guide price of £225,000, although buyers were warned that there was an enforcement notice relating to the condition of the chimney.

An advert to find a new landlord in 2019 described it as “the hub of the community”.

In its heyday, it boasted a feature fireplace, a beer garden, and two dining rooms which could seat up to 58 customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many small Lincolnshire pubs have shut since the pandemic devastated the industry, although Wellingore continues to be served by the nearby Red Lion.

The latest plans have been submitted to North Kesteven District Council, and will be determined at a later date.