Horncastle Florist to close after ‘nine wonderful years’

The Horncastle Florist winning team at the TWIA awards 2025. From left - Michelle Tuplin, Michelle Roworth and Elaine Webster. Photo supplied

Michelle Roworth, owner of Horncastle Florist, has announced plans to put family life first and close the doors of her shop on December 23.

Formerly known as Rosedale House Floral Designs, the business has flourished but after nine “wonderful years” of creating floral splendour for life’s most cherished moments, Michelle and her talented team are preparing to bring this chapter to a close.

Michelle says the decision has not been an easy one, but she says it is time to dedicate more time to her five year old twins and the busy life that comes with it, explaining that demands such as ‘mum’s taxi’ need to take centre stage.

The old business name was a personal one as Rosedale House was where Michelle’s husband proposed to her. She had hoped to sell the business on as a going concern, hence the change of name to Horncastle Florist, but has now opted to close.

Balancing family commitments alongside a thriving business has been both rewarding and demanding, says Michelle and she now looks forward to focusing her energy on her children and home life while cherishing the many memories, friendships and achievements that Horncastle Florist has brought her over the years.

Michelle said the team are approaching the next couple of months with the same professionalism, creativity and warmth that have defined Horncastle Florist since day one, providing a full floral service right up until 4pm on December 23. She employs three part-time florists and a delivery driver.

Michelle said: “We have been a close knit team and we are very good friends.

“It’s been an incredible journey – from local weddings and heartfelt tributes to joyous celebrations and thoughtful gestures, we’ve had the honour of being part of so many meaningful moments across Horncastle, Lincolnshire, and beyond. I’m so proud of our team’s passion, loyalty and hard work; they’ve been the heart of this business and the reason for its success.”

Horncastle Florist has received three nationally recognised awards for artisan floristry.

Customers have come to know the shop for its signature style, personal service and genuine love of flowers, working with major wedding venues in the county and beyond as well as local funeral directors

To mark the final season, the team are inviting customers to join them in celebrating one last Window Winter Wonderland. The festive display promises to capture the magic, colour and creativity that have made Horncastle Florist such a special part of the community.

Michelle added: “We want to finish on a high – with joy, gratitude and a touch of sparkle! We have lots of beautiful products still to share and will maintain our high standards right to the end. We’d love our customers to pop in, have a chat and celebrate with us as we say farewell.”

Horncastle Florist extends heartfelt thanks to all its customers and suppliers for their ongoing support and loyalty, and to the wonderful team whose dedication has made Michelle’s second career such a rewarding success.