Horncastle's Barclays branch to be brought back in library

Horncastle's Barclays branch.

Back in July, Barclays bank has confirmed it will close its Horncastle branch on October 14, as there has been a 49 percent reduction in counter transactions in the last 12 months, compared to March 2020, and only eight customers use the branch exclusively for banking.

But Barclays has now confirmed that a service will be available for Barclays customers in Horncastle to access their accounts and talk to an assistant in Horncastle Library, located on Wharf Road,

David Bruce, Head of Corporate Relations for Central Region of Barclays, said: “The decision to close a branch is never an easy one, however, the way people bank today is unrecognisable from 50 years ago when almost every banking transaction took place in a branch. “Now, that number is less than 10 percent, and we need to make sure that we are providing our services in ways that best reflect customers’ needs, including outside of traditional branch formats.

“We are therefore delighted to announce that from October 17(, Barclays colleagues will be based in the library on Monday, Thursday and Friday 9.30am to 2.30pm.”

Barclays’ colleagues will be available during these times to offer general advice and help for customers with basic banking, such as transfers between accounts, change of address, setting up mobile banking and amending direct debits and standing orders.