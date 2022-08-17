Horncastle's Co-op travel branch to close due to "recruitment issues"

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Horncastle travel branch

The branch, located in Bridge Street, is closing due to a number of issues including not being able to recruit the experienced employees required, and will have its last trading day due to be Thursday, September 1.

All current bookings are being transferred to the team at the Lincolnshire Co-op Louth travel branch and there will be no impact on customers’ holidays.

The remaining Horncastle travel colleague will be transferred to another branch.

The Lincolnshire Co-op’s other services in Horncastle, including a food store, pharmacy, post office and funeral home, will not be affected.

Lincolnshire Co-op Head of Travel Wayne Dennett said: “We’re closing the branch due to a range of issues, including the current difficulties in recruiting the experienced colleagues we need to run the service.

“Currently, our other branches have to cover and this isn’t sustainable in the long term, especially as they are back to pre-pandemic customer levels.

“We’d like to thank all our customers for their support over the years. All current bookings are being transferred to our Louth travel branch and there will be no impact on customers’ holidays.

“Our team are still here to provide customers with the best independent holiday advice, as well as the security of our complete financial protection, including ABTA and ATOL bonding.”

Customers can receive face-to-face help from Lincolnshire Co-op travel experts by visiting the travel branch at 25 Market Place, Louth from Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm, with a 9.45am opening on Wednesdays.