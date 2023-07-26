Horncastle's Foxy Cakes & Bakes' King-sized order

​In what turned out to be a well-known secret, a Horncastle baker has spoken of her honour to be asked to bake biscuits for His Majesty King Charles III.

One of Foxy Cakes & Bakes butter biscuits

​As reported in last week’s Horncastle News, His Majesty joined a tea party in a hanger at the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, based at RAF Coningsby to meet World War Two veterans and staff to mark the 80th anniversary of the Dambusters raids.

Susan Fox, of Foxy Cakes & Bakes, was asked by the BBMF to make 160 of her Coronation biscuits – which she thought was a large amount, and was told it was for the veterans’ tea party and a ‘special event’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I never thought it would be for the King, but when I saw on the news that the King was coming to Coningsby, it clicked!” she said.

Foxy Cakes & Bakes biscuits next to Lincoln Tea & Coffee.

Susan then set to work making the 160 butter biscuits for the event, and then over the weekend before the Royal visit, Susan was then asked to make a selection of gluten free items for the tea party as well for some of the gluten intolerant guests, so she also spent a busy weekend making GF brownies, cupcakes, meringues, and biscuits.

When His Majesty was asked to sign the visitors book after his tour of the Avro Lancaster, a box of Lincoln Tea & Coffee was placed on the table and Susan was also invited to leave one of her biscuits for His Majesty to then take home with him.

Susan said: ”It was such an honour and privilege to be invited to bake biscuits for the veterans, so to be asked to bake them for His Majesty was just amazing.

Advertisement

Advertisement