House builder future proofs new homes with greener heating

A house builder has begun construction of one of its first developments to be fitted exclusively with environmentally friendly air-source heat pumps instead of gas boilers.

The Willows will see 96 energy efficient new homes built off Wilsford Lane, Ancaster by Bellway ’s Eastern Counties division after getting planning permission last year .

The development will comprise 67 properties for private sale as well as 29 affordable homes for local people through shared ownership or low-cost renting.

There will also be a public open space, a play area and a green edge with a footpath around the site.

An indicative computer-generated image of the homes set to be built in Ancaster

The heat pumps, which run on electricity instead of natural gas, consume significantly less energy and will enable homeowners to minimise their fuel bills and reduce their carbon footprint.

Rhiannon Jones, Head of Sales for Bellway Eastern Counties, said: “This development marks a significant step in our push for greater sustainability .

“As part of our ongoing commitment to future proof our homes, we are a lso pr o vi di ng electric vehicle char g ing points for all residents a t The Willows to enable the switch away from petrol and die sel cars.”

She expected the development to be particularly popula r wit h families due to its pro xi mity to Ancaster School and Ancaster railway station.