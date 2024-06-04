Housebuilder donates bricks for Lincolnshire students’ bricklaying competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Regional housebuilder Allison Homes East donated three pallets of bricks to Inspire Education Group, for use in a bricklaying competition at Stamford College.

Inspire Education Group recently hosted skills competitions in the construction, motor vehicle and engineering sectors for students of Stamford, Peterborough, Cambridge Regional, Grantham, Boston and West Anglia colleges.

Under the construction branch, bricklaying and carpentry competitions were held, where students were given four and a half hours to carry out a piece of work which was then judged by industry professionals. A total of six winners were chosen, three per discipline, and awarded tools and Screwfix vouchers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Allison Homes East supported the bricklaying competition by donating three pallets of bricks for the students to use in their creations. The housebuilder’s Paul Vasey, Construction Manager, and Andrew McPartlin, Site Manager, then attended the event as part of the judging panel.

Andrew McPartlin, Site Manager at Allison Homes, judging the competition

Peterborough College student Leonie Mcdougal was awarded first place, with Jesse Avery-Morgan from Stamford College coming in second and Botond Lados from Grantham College in third.

Paul Vasey said: “We were delighted to make this donation and lend our expertise to support this bricklaying competition. The students’ work was exceptional, and we hope that they all thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

“Many of our trade apprentices come from these colleges, so it was fantastic to continue our long-standing relationships and see first-hand the students’ talents and skills. It is hugely important to us at Allison Homes to encourage young talent in the construction sector and we look forward to welcoming new apprentices in the next academic year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Lewis, Assistant Head of Faculty – Curriculum Construction, Motor Vehicle and Technical Skills at Inspire Education Group, said: “We are extremely grateful for the donation from Allison Homes for the College’s Construction Skills Event and for their continued support and partnership.

“Partnerships with leading industry employers like Allison Homes ensure what our students are learning aligns with the evolving needs of the industry and underscores a collective commitment to address industry challenges and foster a skilled workforce.”