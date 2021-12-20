Housebuilder makes seasonal donation to Boston food bank

Marketing manager Olivia Stephenson (left) and sales manager Helene Key (right) , with Boston Foodbank manager Bob Taylor.

Chestnut Homes, which is building at The Quadrant development at Wyberton, has gifted 100 Advent calendars to Boston Foodbank to be distributed to families during December.

Boston Foodbank is part of a nationwide network supported by the Trussell Trust – a charity which works to end hunger and poverty in the UK.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helene Key, sales manager for Chestnut Homes, said: “It is a heart-breaking reality that for many families, buying an Advent calendar for their children is a luxury they simply cannot afford.

“We hope that this donation of Advent calendars will enable Boston Foodbank to spread some festive cheer to local children while providing essential support to families most in need this Christmas.”

Bob Taylor, Boston Foodbank manager, said: “It’s wonderful that our food parcels will contain advent calendars this Christmas, which will allow our clients to make the most of the festive season.

“On behalf of our clients and volunteers, I’d like to say a big thank you to Chestnut Homes for their generosity.