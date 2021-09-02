Howling success for first Cranwell Bloodhounds open day - photo gallery

Runner Jordan Williams leads the hounds racing over the obstacles. Jordan Williams is set to raise money for Help for Heroes, taking part in a relay cycle ride on static and road rides from John O'Groats to Land's End on September 17-18. EMN-210830-130021001

Held in the grounds of Temple House at Temple Bruer, home of Joint Master of the Hounds, Wendy Broughton, there were stalls, games, a bake off, family dog show and a chance to meet and bet on the bloodhounds before they raced an obstacle course chasing human ‘prey’ - Jordan Williams.

Joint Master, Ben Wills explained it was just an idea for families to enjoy themselves in the open air after the lockdowns.

“We usually have a hunt ball but that was cancelled last year, so we thought we would try something else,” he said.

Overall champion at the Cranwell Bloodhounds dog show, Hannah Welch of Bucknall and three-and-a-half month old English Pointer, Shifty, with judges Jo Leach and Leigh Robson. EMN-210830-130011001

“We did it as a trial but I’m sure we will have another.”

The hounds are owned by Wendy Broughton and follow a ‘clean’ scent of a human runner each Sunday over winter.

The ball is due to go ahead this year on November 27

Naomi Evans of Cranwell was taking part in the fun dog show with Riot, a nine week-old miniature American Shepherd. EMN-210830-125830001

Sophie Kirk of Billinghay has a go at the dog agility course with Lilly the chihuahua. EMN-210830-125820001

Hettie the border collie came third in the puppy under six months class, with owner Stephen Banks of Sleaford. EMN-210830-125910001

Having a go at the tombola - Charlie, 8, Dacie, 5, and Pippa, 4 with Cranwell Bloodhounds honorary secretary Lesley Secker. EMN-210830-125809001

Every shape and size of dog could be seen in the fun family dog show. EMN-210830-125850001

Riche Howcroft of Lincoln won a second prize for the puppy under six months class with his Rhodesian Ridgeback, Zeus. EMN-210830-125900001

There was a hook a duck and a cocnut shy at the Cranwell Bloodhounds event - Tilly here tries her luck. EMN-210830-125920001

Family business, Locksmill House, started making and selling home made wax melts, bath bombs and giftware during the pandemic lockdowns and this was their first show. From left - Carol Baxter, Tom Rastall, Kelly Llewellyn and Becky Hough. EMN-210830-125930001

Crowds could meet the hounds. EMN-210830-125940001

