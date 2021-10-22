‘Huge interest’ in return of Greater Lincolnshire business conference after Covid hiatus

A scene from a previous conference.

The Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) Annual Conference will be held at the Lincolnshire Showground on Tuesday, November 2.

While Covid-19 precautions will be in place at the EPIC Centre, visitors can expect the same mix of keynote speakers, expert panel discussions, and networking opportunities.

Taking centre stage at the event, will be the official launch of the new UK Food Valley.

This project aims to create a top 10 global food cluster in Greater Lincolnshire, with the potential to add £2 billion to the value of goods and services produced in the area and 11,000 jobs by 2030.

The event will also highlight the LEP’s impact 10 years after its creation.

Pat Doody, chairman of the Greater Lincolnshire LEP, said: “As we begin to get used to the new normal it’s fantastic to be inviting people to a live event once again, and we’re looking forward to seeing everyone next month.

“There’s been a huge amount of interest in the conference, which clearly shows that people have an appetite for live events and are keen to hear about positive developments at the LEP.

“We’ve been extremely busy during the pandemic, supporting businesses through this challenging time and helping to co-ordinate the Covid-19 response.

“But we’ve also been making plans for the future, and we’ll providing an update at our annual conference. Projects like the UK Food Valley, the Humber Freeport and the expansion of our low-carbon and clean energy economy are really exciting, and I would urge you to book your ticket to avoid disappointment.”