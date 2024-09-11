Hull businessmen raising awareness of the impact of violence within local schools

Ian Frankish, owner of local tutoring business, teams up with Paul Spence, founder of P.A.U.L. for Brain Recovery delivering talks to schools in Hull and Lincolnshire.

Their partnership, launched in December 2023, has so far reached over 3,000 students, with the ambitious goal of delivering Paul’s talks to every school in the region.

Paul, a victim of just one punch in 2012, suffered life-threatening injuries including a brain haemorrhage. “It was a long road to recovery after my injury, which fundamentally altered my relationships, meant I had to leave my job and left me unable to drive for two years, as well as seriously depressed,” says Paul. Recognising the need for a recovery service to give brain injury survivors the best chance of a better future, Paul set up his charity, P.A.U.L for Brain Recovery in 2016.

“Paul’s story stuck a chord when we initially met,” adds Tutor Doctor’s Ian Frankish. “His ‘One Punch Ruins Lives’ story is such a vital campaign with the power to educate so many on the dangers of these types of violent assaults and the impact of serious brain injuries.”

Paul Spence (left) and Ian Frankish (right) on a mission to raise awareness of brain injuries

The campaign sees Paul delivering his talks in secondary schools with the aim of sharing his experience and making a difference by educating students about the dangers of these assaults and discussing the mental health impacts that they can have. He gives students tools, advice and top tips to hopefully never end up on either side of a similar experience to his own.

“These talks aren’t just for boys – they’re for everyone. One talk we did recently, we even had the local MP in attendance,” says Paul. “Talks last around 30 minutes and then there’s time for any Q&As at the end so that students can ask about things that may have resonated with them in more detail.

“I encourage the students to remember that actions do have consequences. Asking them ‘Do I want to be responsible for causing injury or even death?’ – obviously the answer is no! I want to show them the best course is to walk away, save your life and prevent others’ being ruined.”

Launching his Tutor Doctor business in 2021, Ian Frankish has always been driven to give back to his local community. “Tutor Doctor has allowed me to follow up on my passion for our local area, whilst being able to support students in realising their full potential.

“Providing students with this crucial information is really important to us both. We want to ensure every student in our area is given the opportunity to attend one of Paul’s talks, and we’re well on the way to doing so.”

Tutor Doctor has become a cornerstone of the local community. Leveraging Ian’s vast experience and knowledge of the education industry, collaborating with campaigns such as Paul’s only enhances the quality of local educational services.