Hundreds celebrate Caythorpe Gala as part of Arnhem weekend

The weekend is held to remember the many paratroopers who were based around the village in the Second World War before heading off to take part in the ill-fated Battle of Arnhem in the Netherlands. It celebrates the close links the village has maintained with the Parachute Regiment and its veterans.
Saturday saw traditional fun and games on the playing field all afternoon including the popular dog show, the traditional Caythorpe vers veterans football match, the tug o’war and music from the Abba Stars tribute act and children’s games with the PGL team.
There were lots of vintage games such as skittles, coconut shy and hook a duck, stalls by local groups, inflatable slide and plenty of food and craft stalls.
The evening was rounded off with live music at the social club.
There was also a charity collection for Macmillan Cancer Support.
The traditional parachute drop could not take place this year due to other operational commitments and the usual contingent from the Parachute Regiment could not attend for the Sunday memorial service and parade either. There were officer representatives for the church service along with any veterans who could make the trip.