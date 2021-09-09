Hundreds celebrate Caythorpe Gala as part of Arnhem weekend

Sue Harris with the Caythorpe and Frieston Allotment Association stall - full of produce. EMN-210609-143856001

The weekend is held to remember the many paratroopers who were based around the village in the Second World War before heading off to take part in the ill-fated Battle of Arnhem in the Netherlands. It celebrates the close links the village has maintained with the Parachute Regiment and its veterans.

Saturday saw traditional fun and games on the playing field all afternoon including the popular dog show, the traditional Caythorpe vers veterans football match, the tug o’war and music from the Abba Stars tribute act and children’s games with the PGL team.

There were lots of vintage games such as skittles, coconut shy and hook a duck, stalls by local groups, inflatable slide and plenty of food and craft stalls.

Mark and Stanley Pocock doing the 200m rowing challenge at Caythorpe Gala. EMN-210609-143906001

The evening was rounded off with live music at the social club.

There was also a charity collection for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The traditional parachute drop could not take place this year due to other operational commitments and the usual contingent from the Parachute Regiment could not attend for the Sunday memorial service and parade either. There were officer representatives for the church service along with any veterans who could make the trip.

The Abba Stars tribute on stage for Caythorpe Gala. EMN-210609-143916001

Edward and Jack deep in concentration decorating gingerbread men on the Caythorpe Preshool stall. EMN-210609-143937001

Author Margaret Grant and illustrator husband Gordon Grant with her novels basedon true events - The Nine Lives of Tigger Digger and Where The Rowans Intertwine. EMN-210609-144007001

The Spitfire flypast - a highlight of the Caythorpe Gala. EMN-210609-144017001

There was a Spitfire flypast for the Caythorpe Gala. EMN-210609-143845001

On the bouncy slide - Oscar Bayliss, aged one, from Normanton on Cliffe. EMN-210909-120624001

Young Harry has his ice cream licked at Caythorpe Gala. EMN-210909-120635001