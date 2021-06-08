Hundreds fewer North Lincolnshire workers on furlough in April

Many pub, restaurant and shop workers returned to their roles that month as outdoor hospitality and non-essential retail opened for the first time since December.

However, with restrictions still in place, businesses in other sectors continue to be hit hard by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

HM Revenue and Customs figures show that 6,600 jobs held by workers living in North Lincolnshire were furloughed in April.

That was 1,600 fewer than the 8,200 furloughed at the end of March.

The figures also show that in April 2021 in North Lincolnshire:

- Furloughed jobs in the retail sector dropped by 490, to 1,140

- In the arts, entertainment and recreation sectors, 150 fewer jobs were supported by the scheme, however 330 were still furloughed in April

- The number of hospitality jobs furloughed fell by 200, to 1,660

Through the scheme, the Government pays 80% of a worker’s wages, up to £2,500 per month, if they haven’t been able to work due to the impact of the pandemic.

However, employers will pay a larger contribution from July.

Across the UK, the total number of jobs furloughed fell by 900,000 during April to 3.4 million at the end of the month, the figures show.

Dan Tomlinson, senior economist at the Resolution Foundation, which focuses on living standards, said the drop in the number of people on furlough was "encouraging".

He added that it is an indicator that the labour market – as well as the wider economy – is recovering quickly.

“But with around one in six young workers still on furlough at the end of April, today’s figures are a stark reminder of the risk of rising unemployment when the furlough scheme ends," he said.

"The Government must do all it can to ensure those workers find work as quickly as possible.”