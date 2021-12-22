Hundreds of gifts donated to worthy causes in Boston and beyond thanks to ‘toy bank’ appeal

The donated gifts at the Tritton Road store.

From November 8 to December 1, travel colleagues at Lincolnshire Co-op held a ‘toy bank’ drive in aid of disadvantaged families.

Members of the public were invited to donate a gift at any of the society’s 14 travel branches to pass on to a worthy cause in the area.

In all, an estimated 680 gifts were donated. In Boston, items donated at the branch in Downtown have gone to the Boston Foodbank.

Lizzie Tollins and Paul Herring, of Lincolnshire Co-op Travel's Boston branch, volunteering at Boston Foodbank.

The seasonal campaign works in conjunction with a year-round initiative run at the branches. This involves customers being given the option of donating £1 to the toy bank when booking their holiday through the society.