Husband-and-wife team behind Boston laundrette bid farewell to business after almost 40 years

Joy and George outside the laundrette in Red Lion Street.

Joy and Graham Ladds, of Sibsey, purchased the Red Lion Street Laundrette from Wilfred Richardson in 1983.

At that time, Joy was working as a deputy superintendent of radiology at the town’s Pilgrim Hospital and was looking to take on a job more suited to raising a family. Graham was running Ladds Brothers electrical contractors and would continue in this role alongside working at the laundrette.

Customers over the years included: Boston College, Metsa Timber, Buitelaars abattoir, the Danifood cockleplant at Boston Docks, along with countless hairdressers, cafes and restaurants, and football and rugby clubs. For a brief period, in 1984, it was the only laundrette in town.

The arrival of the May Fair was a particularly busy time for the business, with many ride owners using the laundrette, and Joy’s ‘bubble van’ would be seen across town doing deliveries and collections.

During their time running the laundrette, Joy and Graham had two children and their grandchildren all spent many hours playing, cleaning and ‘working’ there.

The business is now under new ownership and continues to operate as a laundrette.

On their retirement, the couple said: “We just wanted to thank all of our customers who we’ve had and known over these many years and wish the new owners well.”