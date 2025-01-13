Hybrid Anchor primed for growth under new MD Walker

Ambitious: Curtis Walker (l) and John Loudon.

Curtis Walker has been appointed as managing director of software developer Hybrid Anchor as the north Lanarkshire company eyes further expansion.

Walker joins from Abstract Canvas, an award-winning 3D visualisation studio which he set up in Glasgow in 2020.

The strategic move sees Hybrid founder and former MD John Loudon step into a business development role, with a renewed focus on acquisitions following the successful addition of Edinburgh-based web support firm Off Canvas to his agency group five months ago.

Walker brings over two decades of creative and operational expertise to the role and will head up the senior creative and technical teams at both companies and Loudon is confident the changes at senior management level will pave the way for further partnership investment.

“Bringing Curtis on board is a transformative step,” said Loudon. “This exemplifies our dedication to operational excellence and long-term growth - not just organic growth but growth by acquisition as well. His leadership, artistic vision and commitment to quality align perfectly with our values, allowing me to focus on new growth and partnership opportunities.

“He has been a pivotal force behind iconic visual projects, from the Radisson Hotel developments in the UK and US to large-scale commercial developments like Marischal Square in Aberdeen. His previous roles in other Glasgow agencies saw him not only manage operations and client strategies but also build a 3D studio from the ground up.

“This appointment strengthens our commitment to scaling the operational strength of our agencies, bringing the experience of a strong creative leader at a time when Hybrid Anchor and Off Canvas are set to expand even further.

“We are building strongly for the future and his arrival is the start of the next phase of our business plan, with 2025 shaping up to be a hugely significant year for us.”

Since acquiring Off Canvas at the end of August, Hybrid Anchor has trebled its design team with eight new arrivals in the second half of 2024 and Walker, whose impressive CV also includes successful spells at leading agencies such as Soluis and Cadpeople UK, said: “I look forward to leading the talented teams at Hybrid Anchor and Off Canvas.

“Having worked with John on numerous projects, I got to see first-hand how Hybrid Anchor approached client work. The culture of always placing clients' experiences at the heart of the companies' success really speaks to how I operate.

"I look forward to working closely with our teams to continue providing innovation and will be focused on driving the operational processes and quality benchmark even higher for our clients.”