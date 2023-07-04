"I am delighted" - Entrepreneur Heather Mills takes on vegan food site near Boston following deal with administrators

A vegan food operation based on the outskirts of Boston that fell into administration in May has been taken on by entrepreneur and campaigner Heather Mills.

Plant and Bean's site in Wyberton Fen as it is today and Heather Mills in 2016.

The administrators of Plant and Bean Limited (P&B) have announced that the company’s manufacturing site and associated equipment has been sold to Vegan Solo Consulting Limited (Vegan Solo) and Duo Renovations Ltd (DRL).

P&B is an alternative protein food manufacturer based in New Hammond Beck Road, Wyberton Fen. It operates from a 125,000 sq ft factory, producing vegetarian products for large brand names with placements in major supermarkets.

On May 31, it entered administration.

Plant and Bean's operation in New Hammond Beck Road, Wyberton Fen.

Like several other businesses in the sector, it experienced significant inflation across its cost base – primarily in terms of food and energy prices. The business also suffered from several operational issues stemming from a lack of investment.

Vegan Solo specialises in the production of meat-free products and is run by Heather Mills, the former model. Duo Renovations Ltd is a real estate business, on which Miss Mills is a director.

The purchase will add to Miss Mills’ existing portfolio which includes Vbites – a pioneer of meat-free substitutes – a spokesman for administrators Interpath said.

It is understood that following the sale there will be a period of renovations to upgrade the production capabilities, and that Miss Mills is determined to ensure that any future manufacturing that takes place at the site be plant-based, the spokesman added.

Heather Mills has taken on a vegan food site near Boston after it fell into administration in May. She is pictured, here, at an event in Hampshire in 2016.

Miss Mills said: “I am delighted to acquire the P&B facilities and to keep it as a non-meat factory. I am also pleased to try and help the founder of P&B who has worked in a similar vein to myself for many decades to drive positive change for the environment, the animals and for the health of the global population.”

James Clark, managing director at Interpath and a Joint administrator of Plant and Bean Limited, said: “I am delighted to secure a sale of this great facility to someone committed to investing and improving on the great manufacturing capabilities implemented by Plant and Bean. The factory has huge scope to deliver improved economic output for the Boston area and we wish the buyer all the best in their new venture.”