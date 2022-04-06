Owner of MSR News Agents, Simon Davison EMN-220404-091010001

Over the past few weeks, the Leader has been contacted by numerous business owners who are concerned that the county council’s Active Travel Scheme will sound the death knell for their businesses.

The authority’s “experimental order”, which started a fortnight ago included the removal of on-street parking on Mercer Row and the widening of pedestrian footways as part of an Active Travel Plan to encourage more walking and cycling in town centres which would normally be filled with motorised traffic.

The Active Travel plan for Louth sees the closure of Cornmarket and Butcher Lane to motorised vehicles and the removal of all on-street parking on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Market Place Pay-and-Display parking will be replaced by disabled parking provision on the site on Mondays, Tuesdays. Thursdays and Sundays to increase the amount of spaces available for Blue Badge holders. On market days the usual restrictions in the area will be in place.

However, feedback from businesses and residents has seen it remove barriers and planters on Monday and only close off access to the Cornmarket. But now Simon Davison, of MSR News on Mercer Row, has also contacted the Leader to raise concerns that the new scheme could spell the end of the newsagents, which has operated for 33 years.

Already, the business has seen a huge drop in takings, with Wednesday’s (March 30) more than £900 down on an average Wednesday’s earnings - a third of what they usually take.

The previous two days both saw £400 less than a usual Monday and Tuesday - a reduction of around 20 percent - and the previous Wednesday, Thursday and Friday have all seen a 25 percent downturn.

Simon said: “It hasn’t taken long for the takings to take a huge downturn. At this rate, there’s no chance of survival.”

He said: “I’ve spoken to other businesses and they’ve said they’re suffering from similar losses. If there were roadworks then the council would compensate for loss of earnings, are they going to do that here?

“I don’t want to get into the politics of this, but I don’t know why it’s been done. We weren’t consulted about this and the survey that was done was in no way big enough to gauge the feeling of the town.

“Everyone with a business is still recovering from Covid-19, and now we’re having to deal with this - it’s too much.”

Simon said that none of his customers have positive feedback about the new scheme, and said that the idea that the scheme will encourage more walking and cycling in the town wouldn’t work.

“There’s a large population of older people, and they won’t do their weekly shop on a bike, it’s bonkers!” he said, “It’s the wrong thing for the town - it’s that simple.”

A member of the public has also come forward to express their displeasure at the new scheme.

Paul Salters contacted the Leader to say that, as a disable driver, he had struggled to park:

“Outside my bank, HSBC, there were three disabled bays - gone. Out side the paper shop, two bays - Gone.

“I don’t know what the shops are going to do, if I want a paper or lottery, I’m not able to walk from a car park, and I’m not sure a normal driver is going to pay for parking, just to get a paper, or pop into a shop for a coffee or something like that.”

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “As part of our commitment to Active Travel plans, we are trialling four other schemes in the same vein across the county.

“The future of transportation and travel will simply not be sustainable in its current form and, by looking at how we can morph current attitudes and practices into something more friendly for both the environment and people’s physical wellbeing, we will ensure the future of towns like Louth.

“Changing the way traffic access has happened in a town like Louth and elsewhere is a long, hard task but we must take these first steps with experimental schemes like these in order to bring about the necessary changes for the future.