​Industry award for Holivans

​A Mablethorpe holiday park is celebrating being named among the best in the pool

The Holivans team.

The annual British Pool & Hot Tub Awards, hosted by Swimming Pool and Allied Trade Association (SPATA) and British and Irish Spa and Hot Tub Association (BISHTA) showcases companies striving for the best, working to trade association standards and an industry-recognised code of ethics, distinguishing themselves as high-calibre professionals within their field, and helping to raise standards for the industry.

This year’s award ceremony took place on the evening of Tuesday, January 31, at the Coventry Building Society Arena in the West Midlands, with special guest of honour Olympic silver medallist Keri-anne Payne.

Advertisement

Advertisement

BISHTA Member, Holivans, based in Mablethorpe, won a Bronze BISHTA Award in the Hot Tubs in Holiday Settings category at the 2023 British Pool & Hot Tub Awards ceremony.

Kelly and Gareth Rowland of Holivans said: "Holivans is a family-run caravan park close to the resort of Mablethorpe. Offering holidaymakers a quiet retreat with dog-friendly lodges, caravans & glamping Pods for hire, and a select number of pitches for touring caravans and motorhomes.

"Our lodges boast private outdoor hot tubs, patios & gardens for an ultimate luxury getaway. And with hot tubs being one of the ultimate holiday luxuries, we are thrilled to have won a national BISHTA award at the 2023 British Pool & Hot Tub Awards for our Hot Tubs in a Holiday Setting entry.”