Industry experts descend on the Midlands for Europe’s biggest Security Event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The country’s top security experts descended upon the Midlands last week to attend an event recognising the latest security measures and technology aimed at keeping people safe.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Security Event, Europe’s largest gathering of security professionals, takes place annually at the NEC, and this year saw 16,400+ professionals in attendance.

The event also notably coincided with the national announcement that The Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025, also known as ‘Martyn’s Law’, had officially become law after it was given the Royal Assent last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Act, which was named after Martyn Hett, who was one of the 22 people killed in the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing attack, came into legislation after six years of campaigning by his mother, Figen Murray, and several industry leaders in the security sector.

The Security Event

The law will now require venues with a capacity of 200 or more people to proactively prepare for potential attacks by improving their security and implementing situational awareness technology.

A minute’s applause was held at The Security Leaders Summit to acknowledge the collaborative efforts around ensuring this landmark legislation came into pass.

Figen, who also gave a session at the event on the importance of security measures against the threat of terrorism, said: “Martyn’s Law is a significant step forward in the UK’s counter terrorism strategy and I am proud of the collective efforts of the security sector who continue to ensure people are safe and secure when visiting public venues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The threat from terrorism in the UK has not disappeared and I am determined to ensure nobody endures what my family has experienced since Martyn was killed in the Manchester Arena terror attack on 22 May 2017. I look forward to working with the Government, SIA, and security sector during the implementation phase.”

Elsewhere across the event, attendees were given the opportunity to source the latest products, technologies and solutions, whilst networking and meeting face-to-face with key experts from across the industry.

There were also comprehensive workshop sessions and panel discussions about how to further spotlight innovative security measures and introduce new equipment to save lives.

Tristan Norman, Group Event Director of the Nineteen Group, added: “Once again, the Security Event provided a wonderful opportunity to showcase leading innovation with the security sector and bring together the best minds and products all under one roof.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This year’s event was especially apt, as we were able to recognise the collaborative efforts that were made to bring Martyn’s Law into legislation and showcase the importance of keeping people safe by implementing the correct training and cutting edge technology.”