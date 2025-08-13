Inside the eye-catching office that’s helped 800 businesses thrive

Think Tank is located on Ruston Way in Lincoln

Positioned as a platform for growing businesses, Think Tank is hi-tech, energy efficient, cost-effective and eco-friendly with a culture that encourages creativity and growth.

From its dramatic exterior with colour-changing crystal effect cladding to its large and flexible office units, airy and inspiring courtyard, and its cafe and meeting rooms characterised by glass and exposed concrete, Think Tank is uncompromisingly modern and forward-looking.

Since its opening in 2008 at the Lincoln University Science and Innovation Park – close to the site of the factory that developed the first tank – Think Tank has become a home to more than 800 businesses, making it something of a landmark for local business.

Lately, three office units have become available at Think Tank, ranging from 455 to 1,154 sq ft. Tenants will join 28 other organisations that call the building home, joining a network of inspiring businesses in the heart of the city.

Current successful tenants include web and graphic designers Epix Media, robotic automation company Autrix, and POP Branding Agency.

From software developers to event suppliers, the office has helped Lincolnshire businesses to grow and thrive in flexible units close to the city centre.

Nick Wyatt from POP Branding Agency, said Think Tank has served as a platform for his business to grow and thrive.

The ultra-modern office space has played host to 800 business clients

He said: “Being a tenant at Think Tank in Lincoln has been a really positive experience for POP, since moving from Sparkhouse a couple of years ago. The friendly staff make you feel welcome and are always on hand to provide support. There are regular networking events and the sense of community makes it an excellent environment for collaboration.

“The amenities are top-notch — with excellent meeting rooms and pods that provide a professional setting for client meetings and presentations. The offices are clean and the modern design of the building is great for a business like ours. Additionally, the café is really convenient.

“One of the underrated benefits is the parking — it's so much easier than in the other carparks locally. Overall, Think Tank has been great for us and offers a fantastic space for businesses to thrive.”

Kate Strawson, a director at another Think Tank tenant Shooting Star, said: "Think Tank is an excellent environment to work in as the staff are friendly and helpful, and the facilities are modern and well-maintained. We hold our quarterly networking event The Caffeine Club in the Think Tank's events space, which external businesses can also hire, and there's a cafe area for less formal meetings.

"I also like the range of office sizes and flexible lease terms, which allow you to easily expand without having to relocate."

A key factor behind Think Tank’s success is its close connection to the University of Lincoln and its vast array of services and offerings. From the Lincoln Arts Centre to the Lincoln Science and Innovation Park, there are opportunities to access vital hubs and funding bodies that are otherwise inaccessible for any other office space in the city. The close ties to the university also help companies to employ students and graduates with the skills they need to grow and access research expertise and industry-academic partnerships.

Tenants have access to bookable meeting rooms, discounted gym memberships and a communal atmosphere bolstered by summer socials and networking events with the wide range of business tenants on site throughout the year.

The issue of parking is also one that Think Tank has covered, with two free permits for every tenant, granting 24-hour access to parking spaces; a true luxury for working in the historic city of Lincoln.