Interest grows as new town business park takes shape

A 37-acre business park under construction in Sleaford is taking shape, leading to a surge in interest since steel frames went up onsite.

The steel framework for unit 1.1 on plot one at Sleaford Moor Enterprise Park is complete and work will start soon on its roof.

Meanwhile, steels are going up now for unit 1.2 which sits adjacent.

An attenuation pond has been created, and Tarmac also laid along the first section of the spine road along the eastern side of the site.

Representatives from the Council and its project board visited Sleaford Moor Enterprise Park to see progress onsite, including the first steels now up. Pictured from left: North Kesteven District Council Economy and Place Director Andy McDonough, Chief Executive Ian Fytche, Director of Resources Russell Stone, Deputy Council Leader Councillor Ian Carrington and Council Leader Councillor Richard Wright.

Marketing agent Banks Long & Co reports that this progress onsite – and particularly the steel frameworks which are visible from the A17 – is prompting new enquiries to come in and strengthening existing interest in the site.

There’s been a 65 per cent increase in new enquiries, comparing October and November 2022 to December 2022 and January 2023, which can be attributed partly to interest in the visible activity happening onsite.

Banks Long & Co surveyor Harry Collins said: “We’ve been pleased to note a marked increase in enquiries for units in phase one since the first steel frames have been up onsite.

“We do find a slight rise in enquires for commercial property around January and February as businesses look at the year ahead and consider any plans or aims for growth that they have, however the steels now being visible at Sleaford Moor Enterprise Park is definitely a positive factor which has sparked a number of new enquiries in the site as well as strengthening existing interest.

“Anyone interested in a discussion about available space there, either for the plots being built now or future phases, is very welcome to get in touch with us.”

There are two plots which together make up part of phase one of the enterprise park, just off Pride Parkway. There are nine business units within plot one ranging from 1,313 sq ft to 2,066 sq ft in size. These will benefit from solar panels, energy efficient insulation and electric vehicle charging points. Plot three contains six slightly larger grow-on business units with solar panels, an electric vehicle charging shelter and extra efficient insulation and these units range from 3,369 sq ft to 5,123 sq ft.

Members of the project board visited the site recently to see the progress.

North Kesteven District Council Leader Councillor Richard Wright said: “Despite some quite challenging conditions onsite over winter for our contractors, works onsite are moving along well at our Sleaford Moor Enterprise Park and phase one completion is set for autumn this year.

“As each steel beam has gone into place so far we’ve been able to see it being built up from the ground and become reality. I’m pleased to hear this has also prompted an increase in interest in the site.”

Local contractor Smith Construction is carrying out the build for both plots, which make up this phase along with the civils and spine road. Harlaxton Engineering based in Grantham meanwhile is delivering utilities connections.

Managing Director of Smith Construction Ken Smith was delighted to see the steel frames going up and said: “It represents a significant milestone in the project and the site is really starting to take shape now.”

