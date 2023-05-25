Interflora invites Sleaford to say it with flowers in 100th anniversary celebration

Interflora is celebrating their 100th anniversary and they are bringing the party to their Sleaford office.

Sleaford residents are invited to join in 100th anniversary celebrations at Interflora's main office in Sleaford.

Having been Lincolnshire locals since the 70's it seemed only fair that the global florist delivery business invite the local community to take part in the fun.

The celebrations will include a showstopping two metre high, four metre wide floral installation using over five thousand flower stems that will be set up outside their main office building on Watergate in Sleaford.

Interflora is inviting Sleaford residents and local community groups to come down between 9am and 1pm on Tuesday, May 30, to join with the Interflora team and The Flower Shop florists to create this beautiful bright spectacle by adding flowers of their choice (provided by Interflora) to create a truly unique piece of floral art.

Interflora has been a significant part of the Sleaford community since 1974 and currently has over 190 employees in the local area.

In addition to the floral installation, the anniversary will be marked with a special 100 years bouquet that will be available to order online and handmade by local artisan florists from their network.

Interflora will also be celebrating with colleagues during the day, with a birthday party scheduled for lunchtime in Interflora’s head office which has recently undergone a £1.8m facelift after welcoming back staff following the pandemic and working from home.

Commenting on the momentous day, Lyn Davies, Consumer Director at Interflora said: “Interflora is proud of its roots in Sleaford and we are thrilled to be celebrating such a significant milestone with the local community.

“For 100 years we’ve been bringing people together so it only seems fitting that we share our milestone birthday by bringing our community together. We invite you all to come down and help us create this stunning floral work of art”.