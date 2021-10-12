‘Invisible Chips’ help Boston hotel group raise £8,000 for charity

Last year, the Coaching Inn Group added ‘Invisible Chips’ to the menus of all 18 of its hotels and inns, including the White Hart Hotel, in High Street, Boston.

Diners were invited to purchase a portion of the fantastic foodstuff for £2, with that amount going to charity.

Some 4,000 orders later, with no portions ever served, a cheque for £8,000 has now been presented to Hospitality Action.

This national charity, established as far back as 1837, offers assistance to those who work or have worked in the hospitality sector in the UK, whether it be in hotels, restaurants, pubs, bars or cafés, schools, hospitals or event venues.

Speaking about the success of the initiative, Coaching Inn Group chief executive Kevin Charity said: “I am delighted at the generous response from diners and the Invisible Chips will remain a fixture on the menu for the foreseeable future.”