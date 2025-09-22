Invoice finance fuels supplier Confidence and improved business performance for Lincoln CDM Services

Lincoln CDM Services, a leading health and safety consultant specialising in construction safety, is using tailored invoice finance support from eCapital to strengthen its partner relationships and enable smooth business operations.

.Based in Lincoln, the business specialises in construction safety and offers a bespoke advisory service in health and safety matters to businesses across a broad range of sectors, serving clients across diverse industries including energy, manufacturing and beverages.

As a small company dependent on subcontractors to deliver client projects and managing limited cash flow, Lincoln CDM Services struggled to meet 30-day invoice deadlines, which in turn impacted their operational viability.

In an effort to better manage their finances, Lincoln CDM Services turned to eCapital for invoice finance solutions. Invoice finance enables the company to ensure it meets its payment deadlines while retaining the strong supplier relationships that it relies on to ensure consistent delivery of client work.

Emma White, Finance and Operations Manager at Lincoln CDM Services explained; “By using eCapital we can ensure we have the cashflow we need to keep on top of our bills in a timely manner without the anticipation of possible overdue invoices. With such a small in-house team, we rely on subcontractors to take on bigger client projects, which means without the cashflow for timely payments, these projects can’t be completed.”

With dedicated teams based across the UK, eCapital delivers a personalised service built on local insight and a deep understanding of each client's specific business needs.

Expressing her happiness with the service provided by eCapital, Emma added: “The customer service that the account managers at eCapital provide is unmatched, with their immediate responses to emails/calls and their willingness to help and guide us. We’ve used other invoice finance services before that don’t compare.

“The eCapital team are all incredibly supportive and friendly and ensure that they check in regularly to maintain a really strong relationship. I have been really impressed with their consistency and support to help our business thrive.”

James Cresswell, Regional Managing Director at eCapital added: “Lincoln CDM Services provides a vital service across its diverse client range. We’re immensely proud that we’ve been able to support the company and keep it moving forward. We look forward to continuing this relationship and helping Lincoln CDM Services as it continues to serve the needs of its clients.”