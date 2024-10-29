Inzpire celebrates £20k milestone in partnership with Nottingham Hospitals Charity

Bob giving a talk

Lincolnshire-based defence company, Inzpire Limited (Inzpire), has raised over £20,000 for Nottingham Hospitals Charity, which supports the region’s four NHS hospitals.

Inzpire has been supporting the organisation for ten years since 2014, after the young daughter of one of the firm’s employees – Bob Chevli - spent eight days on the paediatric intensive care unit (PICU) at Nottingham Children’s Hospital within Queen’s Medical Centre, before sadly passing away in hospital.

To mark the occasion and to hear more about the incredible work they do every day, Inzpire invited representatives from Nottingham Hospitals Charity (NHC) to their head office in Lincoln.

Inzpire’s Managing Director, Brendan Nolan, is thrilled to have reached such an incredible milestone. He said:

“I was delighted that Inzpire could host members of the Nottingham Hospitals Charity at our office on 22nd October.

“They came to celebrate Inzpire's contributions passing £20,000 over the last 10 years. Having seen the amazing work the charity does, I look forward to continuing the relationship for many more years to come!”

Funds raised by Inzpire have been predominantly used to support the Paediatric Critical Care Unit (PCCU) at the Nottingham Children’s Hospital, in honour of Bob and his family. These donations have contributed towards a new ultrasound scanner and the development of a new family room on the ward, providing a comfortable and welcoming area to give parents and families a calming space away from a busy ward environment.

Inzpire’s contributions have also helped to fund ‘Buzzy Bees’ – which are designed to help ease the pain and anxiety caused by repeated blood tests and injections. They are small vibrating devices in the shape of a bee or ladybird, with ice packs in their wings, that confuse the body’s nerves and dull the sharpness of injections.

Musicians have also been funded to visit and play calming music on the unit, and the addition of televisions and game consoles helps to alleviate boredom for young patients.

Sophie Parkins, Corporate Relationship & Events Manager at Nottingham Hospitals Charity, said:

“We are so grateful for the support from the team at Inzpire over the last 10 years, and for such generous donations which now total over £20,000. It was lovely to attend the anniversary celebrations, and I’d like to thank everyone who’s been involved with supporting the PCCU at Nottingham Children’s Hospital.”​

Bob Chevli, Team Leader within Inzpire’s Air and Space Division, was supported by Nottingham Hospitals Charity when they cared for his daughter. He said:

“On behalf of Inzpire, it was my pleasure to welcome some of the fundraising team from NHC to our head office in Lincoln. I want to express how proud and grateful we are to have been able to stand with them over the past 10 years and to have raised £20,000.

“We recognise how important the charity’s work is and the incredible impact it has individuals and families undergoing the most trying of circumstances.

“From my own personal perspective, I would like once again to pay tribute to all the clinical teams at the forefront of caring. I have seen first-hand how the funds raised by NHC have been spent to transform important facilities, such as the ward consultation rooms, and families' accommodation.

“These improvements will have a positive impact on families going through the most challenging of times. Once again, I’d like to thank NHC for visiting us in Lincoln, and for the amazing work that they do every single day.”

To donate to Nottingham Hospitals Charity, please visit their website: www.nottinghamhospitalscharity.org.uk