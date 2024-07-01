Inzpire Limited ranked fourth in Top 50 Employers of Veterans List 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of the fastest growing defence companies in Britain, Inzpire Limited (Inzpire), has been named as the fourth best employer of veterans across the whole of the UK by The Great British Employers of Veterans.

Around 80% of Inzpire’s personnel are veterans, with 30 employees also currently serving as reservists across all three Services. Throughout 2023, the firm recruited an additional 70 veterans to their growing team, offering ex-service personnel the chance to develop a second career outside of the forces.

Inzpire offers highly competitive salaries, private medical and private dental cover, company-funded death-in-service life insurance and a generous pension scheme; similar to those benefits provided by the armed forces, to make the transition easier for veterans. The firm has also introduced an ‘uncapped leave scheme’ allowing unlimited paid holidays each year, salary sacrifice schemes and a flexible working culture to promote a healthy work-life balance.

The firm was ranked alongside the likes of Amazon, Balfour Beatty, BAE Systems, Centrica and Babcock International.

John Newall, Maritime Operations SME, joined Inzpire following a successful career in the Royal Navy. He said:

“With all things you need to consider when preparing to leave the Armed Forces, I think one of the most important things is the values and ethos of the company you want to work for the next step in your career. Choosing an organisation that works for you is absolutely vital. I chose Inzpire because I felt that it was not only the best place for me, but also for my family too.

“Now that I’m nine months in, I’m certain that I made the right decision. The support I’ve had from the people around me has been awesome. I really love my role within Inzpire, and I feel that my transition from service to civilian life has been seamless.”

Other benefits provided by Inzpire include enhanced maternity and paternity leave for all employees, and regular company activities to encourage team building and to improve wellbeing. The company makes job offers up to 12 months in advance to provide peace of mind to service leaders, prior to submitting their termination request.

Head of Human Resources at Inzpire, Dave Garraghty, said:

“At the very beginning of Inzpire’s inception, it was our guiding principle to recruit those with outstanding military credentials, to help us build the business and enforce the foundations upon which it was created; we recruited those with experience in operations across the globe and are now positioned to be the defence employer of choice for those transitioning from the RAF, Army, Navy and Royal Marines.

“Military heritage runs deep within our DNA; veterans are welcomed into an organisation with goals, values and a culture that closely aligns with their past experiences and the elements they enjoyed most about Service life. We provide a safe, supportive, and inclusive environment for all our employees, offering a comprehensive benefits package and a range of health and wellbeing initiatives to look after our people.