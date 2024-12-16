Inzpire secures coveted Defence Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Award for the second time in succession

One of the fastest growing defence companies in Britain, Inzpire Limited (Inzpire), has once again been awarded the highest honour of the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS).

At present, approximately 75% of Inzpire’s personnel are ex-military, with 30 employees also currently serving as reservists across the Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force.

The scheme, which rewards employers who demonstrate exceptional support to the armed forces community, takes into consideration several factors. This includes employment of ex-military personnel, forces-friendly recruitment and support to reservists.

Brendan Nolan, Managing Director at Inzpire, said:

“Inzpire is extremely proud to have been awarded gold status in the Defence Employer Recognition scheme once again.

“This award recognises our unwavering commitment to supporting the armed forces community by employing so many veterans, actively supporting reserve service and our close association with the UK MoD. We share and uphold the same values and will continue to champion to those who serve and have served.”

To be eligible for the Gold Award, employers must provide at least 10 days paid additional leave for reservists, actively publicise their forces-friendly policies and must advocate support to the armed forces community within their sector.

Dave Garraghty, Head of Human Resources at Inzpire, said:

“‘Inzpire is incredibly proud to announce the renewal of our Defence Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Award; a prestigious accolade that celebrates our ongoing commitment to supporting the Armed Forces Community.

“Having first received this award in 2019, Inzpire continues to lead the way in championing veterans, reservists, cadet instructors and military spouses across the business.

“As an ERS Gold Award holder, we are proud to advocate for the armed forces and demonstrate how businesses can create inclusive, flexible and supportive workplaces that value military contributions. Over 75% of our people are veterans and Inzpire simply wouldn’t be Inzpire without them.”

The company has introduced a number of policies to support employees from the defence community; in addition to its uncapped leave scheme, Inzpire also offers 15 days’ paid leave to reservist employees. The firm also offers a guaranteed interview scheme to military spouses and partners to further support defence families.

Rich Havercroft, People Director at Inzpire, said:

“Inzpire’s connection to the armed forces community is embedded in our DNA, and so it is an amazing honour to be once again recognised by the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme as a Gold Award recipient.”

Inzpire also supports those at a younger age via cadet organisations; this includes attending the National Air and Space Camp Industry Day at RAF Syerston, alongside sponsoring Lincoln Sea Cadets in 2024 to help individuals to complete residentials and qualifications.