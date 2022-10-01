'It means the world' - Boston care home placed in top 20 in East Midlands

Celebrations at The Gardens care home, in Boston, after it was named in the Top 20 in the East Midlands.

The Gardens, in Sleaford Road, recently received the accolade in carehome.co.uk’s latest annual Care Home Awards.

The website carehome.co.uk is a care home directory and comparison website and the awards recognise the top 20 rated care homes in each region of the UK based on reviews from residents/service users and their family and friends.

The Gardens was one of only three in Lincolnshire to make the top 20 in the East Midlands, along with St John's Care Home, in Spalding, and Gregory House, in Grantham.

Home manager Vicky Barty said: “Our residents and their families, friends and loved ones are always at the heart of everything we do at The Gardens and so it means the world to know that they recognise the dedication and kind care of the whole team – as reflected in their independent reviews on carehome.co.uk and our position as a Top 20 Care Home in the East Midlands.”

The home, which is set within the wider setting of Park Place, a private, age-exclusive, independent village, is run by the Darlington-based HC-One.

Managing director Tracey Tomlins said she was ‘delighted’ to see The Gardens honoured in the awards.

She added: “This is an amazing achievement, whichreaffirms our mission to be the first-choice care home for Residents, their loved ones and our colleagues in eachof the communities we serve.”