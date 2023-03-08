'It opens up many exciting opportunities' - Company behind Boston leisure centre acquired by award-winning contractor

​The company that runs the PRSA Leisure Centre, in Wyberton, on behalf of Boston Borough Council has been acquired.

The Princess Royal Sports Arena (PRSA) Leisure Centre, near Boston.

1Life Management Solutions Limited has been taken on by The Parkwood Group, a leisure management contractor which oversees more than 80 facilities on behalf of 30-plus local authorities.

All staff will remain employed by 1Life and the brand will retain its independent identity, but will be ‘driven and powered’ by Parkwood Leisure’s senior leadership and support team, a spokesman for the centre said.

There is no risk of closure, but instead more innovation and development, they added.

Glen Hall, managing director of Parkwood Leisure, said: “Parkwood Leisure’s journey over the past few years was recognised in the UK Active Awards in 2022, when we were named operator of the year. This acquisition is a unique opportunity to share our experience to benefit more communities across the country.” Parkwood Leisure has invested significantly in customer focused initiatives and the 1Life acquisition opens up many exciting opportunities to improve the customer experience as well as improving efficiency through economies of scale.”

Ian Hendrie, chief executive officer of 1Life, said: “This acquisition is positive for the 1Life brand, our team members, our customers, and members, and of course our clients.”

