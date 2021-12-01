‘It shows great commitment’ – Boston jewellers treated to pre-Christmas refurbishment

After the re-fit at F.Hinds, in Boston.

F.Hinds, in Strait Bargate, has been re-fitted to match the business’ current branding.

The re-fit took a week and was completed last Thursday.

Among the new features is a ‘sit-down mood area’.

How the shop appeared before the re-fit.

Store manager Tracey West said, “It’s great to have the shop updated with a cleaner, more modern look. We are confident that this will attract more customers, old and new, into our store.

“It shows great commitment by F.Hinds to the customer on the high street, and their belief in the face-to-face experiences when it comes to buying jewellery and watches locally.”

F.Hinds opened in Boston in September 1995.

The independent chain has been in business since 1856 and currently employs more than 1,000 staff across 115 stores in the UK; it is currently in the running for Multiple Fashion Jewellery Retailer of the Year by Professional Jeweller magazine.

Another angle on the new-look shop.