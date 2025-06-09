'It's great' - Mayor of Boston looks ahead to green year thanks to sponsorship deal
Coun Barrie Pierpoint was chosen as the borough’s 490th mayor last month.
On Thursday (June 5), he was invited to attend the official opening of the Drayton Motors Boston state-of-the-art, near-net-zero showroom in The Quadrant, at Wyberton.
There, he was presented with the keys to an electric vehicle – a new Kia EV3 – to use for his mayoral journeys during his 12-month term.
It comes thanks to a sponsorship deal between Drayton Motors Boston and the council.
It is the first time the mayor has had an electric vehicle, the council says.
Coun Pierpoint said: “Through this great civic honour as The Worshipful the Mayor of Boston, I am invited to attend many events, give talks, formally open new businesses and services and to meet community organisations and groups. It is a busy role and one that involves a lot of travel across the borough and wider region.”
“It's great to know that through securing a sponsored electric car for my term as Mayor thanks to the generosity of Drayton Motors, all those journeys will be green and reducing the carbon emissions for cleaner travel,” he added.
The vehicle is specifically for use only while Coun Pierpoint is on mayoral duties representing Boston Borough Council, the authority stresses.
It comes with no additional expense to the council, it adds.
