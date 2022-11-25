"It's something the town needs" - New live music venue launches in Boston to 'amazing' response

A new live music and entertainment venue has launched in Boston.

The Grid, in York Street, during a recent gig.

Following months of work, The Pilgrim Lounge, in York Street, has been reborn as The Grid.

It held its first event last month and has had two more since.

The most recent of these came on Saturday – a day of live music, from no fewer than 13 acts, in aid of the Punk 4 The Homeless charity.

The Grid, in York Street, by day ...

The rebirth is the work of the Boston-based Now Music Moves Ltd, which earlier this year agreed a lease for the building.

Paul Clifton, one of the directors of the company, said the aim was to provide the town with something it has been missing since The Axe and Cleaver, in West Street, closed – a home for rock and roll (plus some other genres).

“It’s something that the town needs,” he said. “There is nothing like this.”

Paul, who hails from Boston, has been involved in the music industry for decades and has worked with several major pop acts over the years.

... and by night.

He spoke of bringing up-and-coming, signed bands to the venue, as well as established artists who would use it as a warm-up gig.

“There are going to some interesting people, some interesting artists without a shadow of a doubt,” he said, saying later: “If I don’t know somebody, I know somebody who does.”

Initial feedback from audiences had been ‘absolutely amazing’, Paul said, who added: “The music industry has been incredibly kind to me and I thank everyone for their support – now, it’s time to give something back.”

