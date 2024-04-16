Jobs fair hosted by nursing agency

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Prestige Nursing & Care, based on Northgate, is hosting the recruitment event at the Community Room in Sleaford Town Hall on Tuesday, April 30.

The event will run from 10am – 3pm and free refreshments will be available. Lots of businesses are on board and will be networking and promoting their potential skills training and job opportunities.

Prestige Sleaford branch manager, Charlotte Walton-Gollop, recognized the absence of recruitment events in her area, so decided to organise one herself.

Prestige Sleaford branch manager Charlotte Walton-Gollop.

She sees the fair as an opportunity to bring the community together, allowing visitors to explore and discover the services her business provides for the people under its care, and learn about exciting recruitment opportunities at Prestige and other local businesses, such as hair salon Little Hair Beautique, based on Handley Street, and Sleaford Fire & Rescue Service.

She hopes to host more events regularly.

She said: “Our recruitment event isn’t just about finding talent; it’s a place for making connections and building a stronger community with the local businesses of Sleaford. Whether you’re looking to expand your network or simply meet and exchange ideas with other businesses in Sleaford, our event provides the perfect environment to do so.

“We are a business that cares for all people, not just our clients and our colleagues.”